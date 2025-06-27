WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands JuCo TE Jefferson

He made his announcement in a ceremony on his local news.

Jefferson visited Utah this past weekend after visiting both Arizona and Oklahoma, his other two finalists. In the end, Utah was able to beat out the Sooners who were the early presumed favorite, due to it being his brother Tony’s alma mater.

What Utah is getting

Jefferson is a late-bloomer when it comes to football, as he didn’t start playing in high school until his senior year. Before that, his focus was on basketball. Due to this, his reps were limited during his senior year, but he still chose to pursue football instead of basketball at the JuCo level.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Jefferson is already a surprisingly good blocker for the JuCo level. As a pass-catching threat, he shows solid hands, he can adjust to the football, and he does a good job of breaking off of his routes and getting open for his quarterback.

While he’s currently an unfinished product, there’s a lot of tantalizing talent that tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham and the Utes can help Jefferson unlock.





What this means for the class

Jefferson joins defensive back Dylan Waters, safety Aisa Galea’i, defensive tackle Javion Ramon, offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce, wide receiver Perrion Williams, tight end Bear Fisher, safety Carter Stewart, defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.

Jefferson is the second tight end along with Fisher, and if Utah is to take anymore for this class, they would be a “take no matter what” type of prospect.



