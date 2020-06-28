UteNation - WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Lands Four-Star RB Parks

The University of Utah has added another four-star running back to its stable on Sunday with a commitment from 2021 bruiser, Ricky Parks. The 5-foot-11 and 202 pound no. 16 rated back, at one time seemed to be headed to Iowa, but after a virtual visit with the Utah staff and the Utes’ track record of sending running backs to the NFL, the Florida native announced he’d be heading to the Wasatch Front.





What Utah is getting

At 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, Parks brings a solid level of explosiveness as well as quickness to his game that will be a tremendous fit in Salt Lake City for the Utes.

Parks is a dynamic running back as he is not only a weapon in the run game, but also out of the backfield in the passing game, as well. He does a great job at being patient and using his vision to really see where will be the best spot for him to make the most explosive play. Parks isn’t the fastest back you’ll see, but definitely one of the more explosive backs you will see. He does a terrific job of evading numerous tacklers and making plays in open space.

What would really make Parks a tremendous back is improving on his ball carrying skills. Often times on tape you’ll see Parks carry the ball on the outside of his body when the football should be held high and tight to the chest. He has the strength to be able to really hold that football tight to keep away from defenders. Holding that ball outside of your chest you can get away with at the high school level, but certainly not in the Pac-12.

With his senior season still to play, Parks will definitely have another standout season in preparation for his arrival in Salt Lake City. Utah running back coach Kiel McDonald did a terrific job at landing this dynamic running back from the Sunshine State.





What this means for the class

With Parks’ commitment, the Utes could either be done at running back for 2021 or take one more, like Devin Brumfield’s relative, Iverson Celestine. When he arrives, Parks will join a loaded stable of backs, including: Brumfield, TJ Green, Jordan Wilmore, Micah Bernard, and Ty Jordan. Zack Moss may have moved on to the NFL, but his leadership and example has left the Utes in a great position, going forward.

The most impressive news from this commitment is that it’s only June and Utah has two four-star commits on offense. That’s a big deal.



