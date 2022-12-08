WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Flips Rivals250 DE Clegg
The University of Utah has continued its torrid hot streak of recruiting this week, with the flip of Stanford commit Hunter Clegg. The 6-foot-4 and 230 pound defensive end is a four-star recruit, rated No. 155 overall in the Rivals250. He’s the No. 10 rated weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 2 rated recruit in the state of Utah.
Clegg’s decommitment from Stanford and commitment to Utah seemed inevitable, regardless of Cardinal coach David Shaw stepping down. He was a regular during Utah games throughout the season, watching his brother Spencer, a freshman linebacker. He also kept an open line of communication with the Utah staff and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell.
Clegg had taken official visits to Utah, BYU, Stanford and UCLA. He had over 16 offers from schools in the Pac-12, B1G, Big 12, and SEC.
Clegg made his decision known late Thursday night on Twitter:
What Utah is getting
Clegg is expected to immediately serve a two year LDS mission. He already has his date in place, for February 14, 2023. Clegg is a complete defensive end, who is a force both against the run and the pass. A hard hitter who is stout in the trenches, Clegg shows a variety of moves to beat his opponent and wreak havoc in the backfield.
If he wasn’t delaying his enrollment, he has the size and all of the skills to step in and play immediately.
What this means for the class
Clegg is commitment No. 18 for the Utes 2023 class, although again, he will immediately leave on an LDS mission. He joins Spencer Fano, Mikey Matthews, Caleb Lomu, Daidren Zipperer, CJ Jacobsen, Jonah Leaea, Roger Alderman, Brock Fonoimoana, Kainoa Carvalho, Carlos Wilson, Jonathan Hall, Michael Mitchell, Owen Chambliss, Dijon Stanley, Makeaki Helu, Stanley Raass and Mack Howard.
Clegg joins Jonah Leaea as the Utes two defensive end commits for the class. More big news is heading Utah Football’s way, so stay tuned to UteNation.