



The University of Utah has continued its torrid hot streak of recruiting this week, with the flip of Stanford commit Hunter Clegg. The 6-foot-4 and 230 pound defensive end is a four-star recruit, rated No. 155 overall in the Rivals250. He’s the No. 10 rated weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 2 rated recruit in the state of Utah.

Clegg’s decommitment from Stanford and commitment to Utah seemed inevitable, regardless of Cardinal coach David Shaw stepping down. He was a regular during Utah games throughout the season, watching his brother Spencer, a freshman linebacker. He also kept an open line of communication with the Utah staff and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell.

Clegg had taken official visits to Utah, BYU, Stanford and UCLA. He had over 16 offers from schools in the Pac-12, B1G, Big 12, and SEC.

Clegg made his decision known late Thursday night on Twitter: