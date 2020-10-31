UteNation - What it Means: Utah Flips Bishop from the ACC

Well aware of the school’s safety tradition, Bishop became sold on Utah’s Business Scholars program, and that was enough to flip him.

Bishop had been telling everyone that his recruitment was shut down, but quietly there was still one school he was speaking with, the Utes and Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley.

The University of Utah flipped a commit from ACC country on Saturday, as Starr’s Mill HS (Fayetteville, GA) safety Cole Bishop, reversed course from Duke to the Utes.

I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for their support through the recruitment process. With that being said, I’d like to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Utah! #goutes @TomLoy247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/ElGYlMt67a





What the Utes are getting

Bishop is a long and athletic safety who is every bit of 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds who fits the physical mold of what it takes to be a dominant safety for the Utes. He’s an absolute ballhawk and does a great job of finding the football while it’s in the air then making a play on it. Bishop also brings a physical presence to his game that’s noticeable as soon as the tape hits play. His ability to fill the alley in run support and make his physical presence known will really reflect well in the Utes’ defense in the Pac-12.

He has a really wide frame to be able to add some solid weight under the Utes training staff that’ll make his game even more dominant. The Peach State product is sure to make his presence felt early in Salt Lake City.

Overall, the Utes have landed a safety prospect from the state of Georgia that will be a force in the Pac-12 sooner than later.





What it means for the class

Bishop is commitment number 13 for the 2021 class and the second safety. He’ll be a mid-year enrollee and should walk into a great opportunity for early playing time at safety, regardless of the fact that there technically won’t be anyone graduating from that position with the NCAA’s eligibility exception for the 2020-21 season.



