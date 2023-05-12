The Utah Football team added more depth to their defense on Friday night with a commitment from former USC Trojan, Briton “Bam” Allen. Allen is expected to line up at free safety for the Utes.





What Utah is getting

Allen was a Rivals 3-star recruit out of prep powerhouse IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) in the 2019 class. Although he was listed as the No. 53 corner in the class, he lined up at safety and wide receiver.

Allen's tape shows a hard hitter that is not afraid to let his presence be known. Once he makes his read, he pursues the ball on a mission. He is a playmaker in coverage and in run support.

Allen's freshman season saw him mostly on special teams and as the backup safety. At the end of the 2019 season, he underwent surgery for his wrist. He played a similar role in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, where he also suffered a sprained neck prior to the UCLA game.

Unfortunately, in 2021, Allen tore knee ligaments in fall camp that forced him to miss the entire season. In 2022, he was still recovering from his knee injury, so the last he played was in 2020.

The Utah coaching staff is banking on him making a full recovery and working back into full football shape. Also, the defensive track record of player development, particularly at the safety position, will hopefully unlock Allen to his full potential.





What this means for the transfer class

The Utah staff has been busy loading up on the offensive side of the ball ever since spring ball ended. As solid and as loaded as the defense looked in the spring, they still needed to add some reliable depth pieces, especially at free safety. The addition of Allen does just that.

Going forward, it would be no surprise to see them add one more safety. However, the heavy focus has been and remains loading the offense with weapons for quarterback Cam Rising.

This is the third transfer in the last week to go along with receiver Mycah Pittman and tight end Landen King. One transfer Utah is awaiting an answer from is receiver Shane Hooks who visited last weekend. He chimed in on Allen’s commitment.



