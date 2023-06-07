



With the 2023 season fast approaching, the University of Utah continued adding to their incoming class on Wednesday with the addition of JuCo All-American tight end, Dallen Bentley.

The 6-foot-5 and 260 pounder will have four years to play three, as he’s arriving early thanks to being a full qualifier out of high school.

Bentley prepped at Taylorsville HS, where he graduated in 2019 before going on an LDS mission. He was injured during his senior year, so he flew under the radar in high school.

The final two schools came down to Utah and Washington. He also had offers from Louisville, Colorado, San Diego State and New Mexico. He visited the Utah campus this past weekend and it didn’t take him long to make up his mind:



