News More News
ago football Edit

WHAT IT MEANS: Utah Adds JuCo All-American TE Before 2023 Season

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals


With the 2023 season fast approaching, the University of Utah continued adding to their incoming class on Wednesday with the addition of JuCo All-American tight end, Dallen Bentley.

The 6-foot-5 and 260 pounder will have four years to play three, as he’s arriving early thanks to being a full qualifier out of high school.

Bentley prepped at Taylorsville HS, where he graduated in 2019 before going on an LDS mission. He was injured during his senior year, so he flew under the radar in high school.

The final two schools came down to Utah and Washington. He also had offers from Louisville, Colorado, San Diego State and New Mexico. He visited the Utah campus this past weekend and it didn’t take him long to make up his mind:



What Utah is getting

Bentley, despite being a JuCo All-American, is a raw but athletic prospect. He only has one year of experience at the tight end position. In 2022 he recorded eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Badgers. He’s an in-line tight end that played a lot of 10 personnel during his one year at Snow College.

With a stacked tight end room that features two seniors, Bentley has time to sit back and learn. However, he could be an immediate asset on running downs.


What this means for the class

Utah will continue to bring in late additions as they see fit. Wide receiver remains a priority and Trejan Bridges is still the key guy to watch here. Safety is also an area they could still add depth to. The important thing about the addition of Bentley is that it’s a valuable depth piece at a crucial poistion for the offense.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}