WHAT IT MEANS: Tilmon Commits to Utah
The University of Utah received their second commitment of the week as the high school football season is almost underway with the commitment of Timberview HS safety Nathan Tilmon. The one-time SMU commit decommitted from the Mustangs after official visits to Utah and Texas — both schools that were in his final three. The other that the Utes beat out was TCU.
With his commitment, the 6-foot-1 and 180 pounder joins a long list of somewhat under the radar Texas safeties that have committed to the Utes and safeties coach Morgan Scalley. Many of those safeties have gone to contribute early in their careers to the Utes’ success.
He made the announcement at his high school with the commitment done on his Instagram Live feed:
What Utah is Getting
Tilmon looks like a prototypical strong safety, but he has the speed and takes effective angles to play either spot. However, he’s most comfortable playing downhill. He hits hard and he’s a sound tackler. He’s most in his element when he’s delivering bone rattling hits to offensive players.
These are the types of skills that can translate to early playing time, even if the first year is mostly spent on special teams coverage.
He’s already a nice get for the Utes and Scalley, but if he can increase his takeaways in his final high school season, he becomes an elite win for the 2025 class.
What This Means for the Class
Tilmon is the eighteenth commitment for the 2025 class. He joins offensive lineman Aaron Dunn, defensive tackle Semi Taulanga, defensive back Mana Carvalho, safety Manny (Shelton) Fuller, cornerback Jason Stokes Jr., offensive lineman Milz Asiata, linebacker Cyrus Polu, athlete JJ Buchanan, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, linebacker/edge rusher Max Fonoimoana, tight end Drew Clemens, linebacker Christian Thatcher, defensive lineman Karson Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, quarterback Wyatt Becker, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou in the 2025 class.