The University of Utah received their second commitment of the week as the high school football season is almost underway with the commitment of Timberview HS safety Nathan Tilmon. The one-time SMU commit decommitted from the Mustangs after official visits to Utah and Texas — both schools that were in his final three. The other that the Utes beat out was TCU.

With his commitment, the 6-foot-1 and 180 pounder joins a long list of somewhat under the radar Texas safeties that have committed to the Utes and safeties coach Morgan Scalley. Many of those safeties have gone to contribute early in their careers to the Utes’ success.

He made the announcement at his high school with the commitment done on his Instagram Live feed: