The University of Utah landed its first big transfer portal addition of the season on Thursday with the addition of former UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan.





The 6-foot-4 and 255 pound tight end prepped at American Fork HS in Utah County where he was a 4-star tight end in the 2022 class and the No. 17 rated overall by Rivals. During that time, Utah was never in the picture with the local talent, as he held no offer and had a top six of BYU, Nebraska, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and UCLA.





Ryan played 365 snaps in 2023 and 466 career snaps. He was rated 71.6 this year and 83.3 last year by PFF. His career numbers are as follows: 19 catches on 24 targets (79.2%) for 287 yards (15.1 ypc) with 3 TD and only 1 drop. His career-high in yardage came against Utah in 2023, with three receptions for 69 yards.





Ryan visited Utah this past weekend and the talks were on-going from there.