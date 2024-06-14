Clemens had offers from Utah, Iowa State, Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan State, and Tulsa. After his Utah visit, he was set to visit Iowa State this weekend, but he made his commitment to the Utes one day before the scheduled trip.

On Thursday, the University of Utah received their third commitment of the week, with two of them coming from last weekend’s visitors. The most recent announcement came from Oak Park HS tight end Drew Clemens, a 6-foot-4 and 215-pound playmaker.

What Utah is Getting

Watching Clemens’ film, he rarely seems challenged playing high school ball in Kansas City. He excels at hauling in the contested catch and breaks away easily from his defenders. He even occasionally took a pitch in the backfield. He’ll need to pack on the weight, but he should be given that opportunity before making an impact, due to the depth in Utah’s tight end room. Clemens has good speed for his size, but it will be up to the Utah program to help him maintain that speed once the weight starts stacking.

Currently listed with a three-star 5.5 rating, a bump is likely to come as he’s evaluated more and more.





What This Means For the Class

Clemens is the sixth commitment for the Utes’ 2025 class. He joins defensive lineman Karson Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou. Of this group, one decommitment is expectedto be coming.