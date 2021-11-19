WHAT IT MEANS: Tabaracci is a Ute

The University of Utah has received a commitment from arguably the most versatile athlete in the state for the 2022 class, Park City HS star Carson Tabaracci. The 6-foot-2 and 230 pound athlete made the call just over a week after Lander Barton also committed to Utah.





His final five came down to Utah, USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Ohio State. The no. 42 rated athlete by Rivals tripped Utah during the Arizona State game, and he also took visits to USC and Notre Dame.





What Utah is getting

Tabaracci can line up at either linebacker or tight end and be dominant at both positions at the college level. With that in mind, he mentioned Utah is recruiting him mostly as a linebacker, but tight is also an intriguing option for them, as they see his game as a potential clone to current tight end Brant Kuithe. On his trip, he spent equal time with both linebackers coach Colton Swan and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham.

Tabaracci’s senior film is almost exclusively at the running back position, similar to Kuithe’s HS film. His dominance on film is reminiscent of current Ute Jonah Elliss, as “Tabo” is head and shoulders better than anyone at Park City HS’s competition level.

Regardless of where Tabaracci lines up, he should be viewed as an early contributor with a college ready frame and his superior athleticism.





What this means for the class

Tabaracci is the ninth commit of the Utes 2022 class joining Lander Barton, Tao Johnson, Chris Reed, Sione Motuapuaka, Jaylon Glover, Jeffrey Ugo, Brandon Rose, and Nate Johnson.

Going forward, Carson also has a younger brother, Blake, who should be a high-priority target for the Utes in 2024.



