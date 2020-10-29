UteNation - What it Means: Stefanovic Commits to the Runnin’ Utes

He spent the last season playing for KK Partizan Junior Team in Belgrade.

The Runnin’ Utes added more international flare to their roster this week with the addition of Serbian Lazar Stefanovic. The 6-foot-6, 170 pound wing is the first official 2021 commitment for Larry Krystkowiak and staff, as Norbert Thelissen signed for 2020, but won’t show until 2021.

2021 class Serbian shooting guard Lazar Stefanovic ('02) has committed to Utah, per sources. Stefanovic averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 47.1% from three in the 2020 ANGT Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/fT0jXWYP12





What the Utes are getting

Stefanovic is a skilled wing with an above average jump shot. He’s comfortable spotting up up for a catch-and-shoot three or creating his own shot off of the bounce. He’s the typical wing the Krystkowiak prefers for his system, where he also has a knack for slashing and getting to the hoop, although physicality doesn’t seem to be his game.

He also does a great job at creating for others, as he displays good court vision and a nice touch passing.





What this means for the class

As of now the staff will be done actively pursuing players, as Alfonso Plummer is the only senior, but he’ll have the option to return for the 2021-22 season due to this year not counting against anyone’s eligibility. The staff could add some other prospects late, depending on whether or not any players transfer out of the program this year.



