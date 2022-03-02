WHAT IT MEANS: Stanford’s Reid Transfers to Utah

Once Reid hit the portal, it seemed to be a near foregone conclusion that he would be a Ute, as his younger brother Karene is a frontrunner to start at linebacker in 2022. He also played high school locally with Britain Covey and Devin Kaufusi. Covey once said he’d come back for his final year of eligibility at Utah if Reid became a Ute, but Covey has since declared for the NFL Draft.

The University of Utah received good news from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday with the addition of former Stanford Cardinal and Timpview HS standout Gabe Reid.





What Utah is getting

After playing linebacker at Stanford, Reid will be a versatile defensive end in the Utes system. This should be looked at as a depth play, but he was also coveted by Utah for his leadership. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Here’s what Stanford publisher Ben Parker had to say about Reid:

“Gabe Reid will bring speed off the edge and a great feel for the game to Utah. He has a good knack for getting sacks and tackles for loss.

He is a very smart, disciplined player who rarely makes mistakes. Great locker room guy who also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. He should be able to help mentor and coach up some of the younger guys on the team. Stanford head coach David Shaw always praised Reid for his leadership and being a steady presence on their defense. He is definitely a nice pick up for a Utah team that already is loaded on defense. Depth and experience are two things you can never have enough of.” -Ben Parker





What this means for the Utes in 2022

Reid joins Logan Kendall, Landon Morris, and Mohamoud Diabate as transfers on scholarship. The Utes also landed Stanford long-snapper Kyle Petrucci. The additional transfer needs for Utah in 2022 are a difference-maker at receiver and depth play at safety and cornerback. Throughout the offseason, receiver has remained the biggest need and that likely won’t come—if it does—until after spring ball.



