UteNation - What it Means: Speedster Lloyd Chooses Utes

Lloyd has over 15 offers and committed to Utah over three other P5 schools.

Late Monday night, the University of Utah struck for the second time on on the day on the recruiting trail with the addition of Elisha Lloyd. A Washington State commit until recently, Lloyd committed to the Cougars initially after feeling some pressure to do so. However, Utah was aware of that situation and never lost contact, with one of their favorite cornerback targets of 2021.





What Utah is getting

Lloyd is a terrific cover corner who is a solid 5-foot-10 and 177 pound defensive back out of Southern California. Utah has done a terrific job landing defensive backs from San Diego one most notably being Terrell Burgess with the Los Angeles Rams. Lloyd is an absolute ball hawk who is always around the football and does a terrific job in man and zone coverage. His instincts on being able to track the football are what really make him a standout defensive back prospect. Lloyd is a terrific athlete who can run with just about anybody in SoCal—he ran a 4.37 40 yard dash as an eighth grader.

Lloyd fits the mold of what defensive back coach Sharrieff Shah looks for in his recruits for the Utes. He’s a fast corner, who also isn’t afraid to get physical and be a force in the outside run game.

Overall, Utah has landed a terrific cover corner out of the state of California who could certainly make an impact for the Utes in near future, as they’ll especially look to utilize his speed.





What this means for the class

The Utes now have 15 commitments for the 2021 class and have moved on to a “best available “ approach. Utah continues to restock their secondary, as Lloyd joins two safeties, Cole Bishop and Darrien Stewart. However, Lloyd is their first cornerback commit of this class. As Utah switches their focus to “best available,” four-star Ceyair Wright, the no. 6 overall rated corner, is right at the top of their list.



