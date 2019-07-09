Heading into the season as the Pac-12 South favorites, the Utes have made it a focus to find playable depth on the transfer market. Last season at SMU, Thedford had three receptions for 36 yards in his career, after making a position switch from defensive end to tight end.

With just under a month before fall camp begins, the University of Utah continued to build their 2019 roster today, with the addition on former SMU tight end, Hunter Thedford.





What the Utes are getting

The 6-foot-6, 260 pound tight end will have one year to play one and he provides some experienced depth behind the Utes' two young standouts: Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe.

The new offensive system under offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, will feature tight ends much more than in the past, sources close to the program believe that Thedford is just scratching his potential as a tight end.

With his frame as a tight end, Thedford could prove to be a valuable red zone and/or short yardage target.

The alternative could also turn out to be that he finds himself back as a defensive end. With one year remaining, Thedford will want to make the most of it and he’ll trust the Utah staff’s track record when it comes to that decision.





What this means for the class

After an unusually high amount of incoming transfers have announced their intentions on becoming Utes, Thedford is likely to be the last transfer addition before the season starts—that is, unless a “can’t-miss” one begins to show late interest.

This addition is all about depth, and as has been the case in the Pac-12 year after year, if you want the chance to win the conference, you better plan on meaningful contributions from that depth.



