UteNation - What it Means: Sleeper 2021 ATH Reeves Commits to Utah

That high school prospect would be, Bryson Reeves out of St. Francis HS (La Canada, CA). Reeves had over 16 offers. Two were from the P5 level with Utah and Vanderbilt. He also had G5 offers from Boise State, BYU, and Liberty, among others. He’ll line up either at receiver or in the secondary once he arrives in Salt Lake City.

In a matter of a day, the University of Utah lost a game-changing receiver, welcomed back another, and threw out a late offer to a high school athlete from California who didn’t get to showcase his skills and improvement in 2020.





What Utah is getting

The 6-foot-3 and 193 pound athlete can play both the slot and the outside effectively, as a wide receiver—a scary proposition with someone that size. Keep in mind that Reeves has no senior film, but as a junior he showcased strong hands and a knack for winning the contested balls. Once on campus, it will be interesting to see how his speed has developed because he’s not a burner, but he easily gets open and creates separation. Additionally, there is nothing jaw-dropping about his moves in the open field or after the catch, but Reeves just has a knack for getting YAC.

The film is largely centered around his offensive highlights, but there’s enough shown defensively with his high football IQ that says he could also be developed into a key contributor in Utah’s secondary. This is a sneaky good late pick up for the Utes.





What this means for the class

Reeves is a push-forward, so while he’s a 2021 recruit, the scholarship doesn’t count towards this class. Between the two positions he could line up at, receiver is suddenly the most in need. Expect the coaching staff to still target at least one transfer receiver, before the 2021 season begins.



