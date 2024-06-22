The Utes received another commitment from a recent visitor, this time for the trenches in offensive tackle Soren Shinofield. The 6-foot-6 lineman from Cherry Creek HS in Colorado held seven offers at the time of his commitment, including Utah, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Purdue. He tripped Utah during the June 10th weekend.





What Utah is Getting

Shinofield already has a massive frame at 6-feet-6-inches and around 280 pounds, so he could potentially be ready to compete as soon as he steps on campus. His junior year tape shows a strong lineman that loves to clear the road for his backs. He finishes off blocks with authority and drives his opponents into the ground with relative ease.

In pass protection, he does a good job of staying nimble on his feet and keeping his head on a swivel. His footwork will continue to improve under coach Jim Harding, but Shinofield seems to have a solid balance and control of his center of gravity for a player so tall.





What This Means for the Class

Shinofield is the ninth commitment for the Utes’ 2025 class, joining linebacker/edge rusher Max Fonoimoana from the most recent weekend visitor commitments. Shinofield joins Fonoimoana, tight end Drew Clemens, defensive lineman Karson Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou in the 2025 class. Of this group, one decommitment is expected to be coming.



