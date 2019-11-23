In the end, it looked as though Washington State was Utah’s biggest threat—for the former Arizona State commit—as they offered him at receiver. But, it was the Utes who prevailed.

The University of Utah is suddenly on a torrid pace along the recruiting trail, as on Saturday they landed their third commitment of the week, this one coming from athlete Caine Savage from Western HS in Anaheim, California.





What the Utes are getting

The Utes recruited Savage as a cornerback, but he’ll still get some initial looks at receiver when he arrives on campus. When he parted ways with Arizona State, sources through the Sun Devils told us it was due to two things: he wanted to play wide receiver and he wanted them to offer his brother Cassius. In the ultimate nod of respect to Utah, they didn’t offer him either of those, although they won’t stop him from getting receiver looks.

While he displays great speed as a receiver, Savage shows fluid hips and superior change-of-direction that will translate well as a cornerback in Utah’s defense. He’ll also be looked at as a potential game-breaking threat for Utah’s special teams.





What this means for the class

With Savage on board, he’s the first cornerback of the class, as Peyton Powell will spend his redshirt season proving himself at quarterback. The Utes have also landed Ben Renfro and Kami’i Latu at safety, to help solidify the secondary numbers. From here, they plan on taking 2-3 more, as they target guys like Kenzel Lawler, Darryl Porter Jr., Kyree Jackson, and recent visitor Ramon Henderson. Counting Powell, who is a transfer, Savage is the eighth commitment for the Utes’ 2019 class.



