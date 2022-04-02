WHAT IT MEANS: Saunders transfers to Runnin' Utes

The University of Utah Runnin' Utes received a commitment from the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon from Mike Saunders Jr. The former Cincinnati point guard made his announcement on Twitter:

What the Utes are getting

Saunders Jr. averaged 20 minutes in his sophomore season with 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 33 games. While his stats are not necessarily eye-popping, Saunders Jr. possesses the speed and athleticism to lock down opposing point guards, as he was the fastest player for the Bobcats. Coming out of high school, Saunders Jr. was a tough, competitive playmaker that made the hustle plays. He will need to continue to develop his jump shot to become a consistent threat from the outside, and if he can do that, his quick burst will be even more useful.

Another reason why this is a big win for Craig Smith's staff is that Saunders Jr. is a former prep standout at Wasatch Academy in Utah's backyard. The Utes beat some big names for Saunders Jr, including BYU, Miami, UNLV, Wichita State, Nevada, Cal, Wyoming, Tulsa, and Winthrop. Saunders Jr. is a former 3-star Rivals recruit in the 2020 class.





What this means for the class

Saunders' joins Wilguens Exacte Jr. as Utah's second signing for this class. With the Utes getting their point guard, Smith and co. will look to add depth and strength in the frontcourt.



