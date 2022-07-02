WHAT IT MEANS: RB Mitchell is a Ute

He announced his decision on Twitter:

A big back with speed to burn—he runs a verified 10.8 100—Mitchell had P5 offers from Utah, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Washington State. Florida has also shown heavy interest since he made the call on Thursday.

The University of Utah received a commitment this week from Midsleburg HS (Florida) running back Michael Mitchell. The 6-foot and 210 pound back with over 20 offers, made the call on Thursday, despite having yet to visit the Utah campus.

Mitchell has yet to visit Salt Lake City, but that will likely happen around the second week of the season.





What Utah is getting

Mitchell is the prototypical Utah back. He’s big, he brings the hammer both in the open field and at the line of scrimmage, he makes guys miss, and his 10.8 100 speed is an asset, giving him second and third level breakaway speed.

He should arrive at Utah physically ready for the college level. From there, it’s up to him. This is a great find by new Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther.





What this means for the class

Mitchell is the eighth commitment for the 2023 Utah class, joining cornerback CJ Blocker, defensive end Jo’Laison Landry, quarterback Mack Howard, defensive tackle Caleb Bryant, running back Dijon Staley, and linebackers Owen Chambliss and Mateaki Helu.

Mitchell is the second running back of the group, and news could pop this weekend about another, Marquise Collins, a longtime Utah lean.



