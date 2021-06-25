What it Means: QB Rose Commits to Utah

On Friday, the University of Utah football team continued its recent recruiting hot streak with the addition of their second quarterback within the last week, as Murrieta Valley (California) HS pro-style quarterback Brandon Rose announced his commitment to the Utes through his Instagram account.





The 6-foot-2 and 190 pounder held eight offers, with five coming from P5 schools: Utah, Arizona State, Northwestern, Colorado and Kansas. He visited Utah on 6/11 and Northwestern the following week, before making his decision.

Rose joins Nate Johnson of Clovis HS (California), as neither of the two 2022 quarterbacks are phased by the competition.





What Utah is getting

Rose’s five game highlights from his shortened junior season are impressive to watch. He shows good and fast decision-making ability. He can stand in the pocket and calmly observe the field or grip-n-rip it into a tight window. He’ll also patiently wait in the pocket and take a hit. He’s not a run-first quarterback, but when he has to, it’s productive.

This looks like it could be a sneaky good pickup for the Utes. It'll be interesting to see how much more improvement he makes heading into his senior season.





What this means for the class

In most years, Utah would only take one quarterback, but taking two is a common practice for P5 programs. When they enter the program, Charlie Brewer is the only one in the quarterback room that will be graduating, but there’s also the possibility that Ja’Quinden Jackson could be moved to another position.

Rose joins Johnson, Aisea Moa and Zion Steptoe as the current Ute commits. He’s the third 2022 quarterback to initially commit to Utah, but the Utes have since moved on from JP Zamora.



