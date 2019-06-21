On Friday night, the Utes got their quarterback for the 2020 class, when three-star quarterback Katravis Marsh committed to Utah early on while on his official visit.

Marsh, a 6-foot-4, 196 pound prospect out of Miami, FL, received his offer from Utah in May, and it didn't take him long to decide that Salt Lake City was the place for him. At the time of his commitment, Marsh also held offers from seven other schools, including Tennessee, UCF and USF. It's likely that Marsh will receive more offers in the future as well, thanks to him having an impressive offseason and the fact that he transferred to a school where he should see more exposure.

As a junior, Marsh played for American HS in Hialeah, FL, and threw for 1,335 yards, 15 yards, and nine interceptions in eight games. This year, Marsh transferred to powerhouse Miami Central, where he will look to wrap up his high school career with an outstanding senior season. With this move, many believe that he's on the verge of blowing up, and the Utes may have just secured a gem that they can build the 2020 recruiting class around.