What it Means: QB Katravis Marsh Commits to Utah
On Friday night, the Utes got their quarterback for the 2020 class, when three-star quarterback Katravis Marsh committed to Utah early on while on his official visit.
Marsh, a 6-foot-4, 196 pound prospect out of Miami, FL, received his offer from Utah in May, and it didn't take him long to decide that Salt Lake City was the place for him. At the time of his commitment, Marsh also held offers from seven other schools, including Tennessee, UCF and USF. It's likely that Marsh will receive more offers in the future as well, thanks to him having an impressive offseason and the fact that he transferred to a school where he should see more exposure.
As a junior, Marsh played for American HS in Hialeah, FL, and threw for 1,335 yards, 15 yards, and nine interceptions in eight games. This year, Marsh transferred to powerhouse Miami Central, where he will look to wrap up his high school career with an outstanding senior season. With this move, many believe that he's on the verge of blowing up, and the Utes may have just secured a gem that they can build the 2020 recruiting class around.
Respect my decision💯... pic.twitter.com/7Z4qzTcDrB— Katravis Marsh (@trill_kav) June 22, 2019
What the Utes are getting
Marsh is a big quarterback with a strong arm and some decent running ability. His high school film bears some similarity to Tyler Huntley's, though he's not quite as dynamic a runner as Huntley. Marsh throws a nice deep ball, and if he can refine his mechanics and short and medium game a little bit, he has all the tools to be a successful college quarterback. This spring, he’s been impressive in his workouts, leading to more and more interest.
What this means for the class
The Utes didn't necessarily need an instant-impact quarterback in this class, thanks to the transfer of Cam Rising earlier this year. Next year, the battle for the starting quarterback should be between Rising and Jason Shelley, so what Marsh will need to do as a true freshman is provide depth and learn from his older teammates. With Marsh's commitment, the Utes have filled their need at quarterback for the 2020 class, and unless a can't-miss prospect were to want in, it's very unlikely that they will take another quarterback this cycle.