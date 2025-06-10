WHAT IT MEANS: QB Johnson Flips to Utah

Utah Football has flipped their second recruit in over a week with the addition of Michael Johnson Jr., who was committed to Mississippi State when he arrived in Salt Lake City for his official visit this past weekend.

The 6-foot-1 and 175 pound dual-threat quarterback out of Dutchtown HS in Georgia, had six P4 offers: Utah, Mississippi State, Purdue, UCF, Cincinnati, and West Virginia. Before making the switch to Utah, Johnson had been committed to Mississippi State since July 2024.

He announced his flip on Instagram:



