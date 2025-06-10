WHAT IT MEANS: QB Johnson Flips to Utah

Utah Football has flipped their second recruit in over a week with the addition of Michael Johnson Jr., who was committed to Mississippi State when he arrived in Salt Lake City for his official visit this past weekend.
The 6-foot-1 and 175 pound dual-threat quarterback out of Dutchtown HS in Georgia, had six P4 offers: Utah, Mississippi State, Purdue, UCF, Cincinnati, and West Virginia. Before making the switch to Utah, Johnson had been committed to Mississippi State since July 2024.
He announced his flip on Instagram:
What Utah is getting
Johnson’s skillset is very similar to current Utah starter, Devon Dampier. Johnson can beat the defense with both his legs and his arm, which puts the defenses on their toes. He also excels at extending the play, allowing his receivers to break open and hit the big play — a trait that Dampier is well known and feared by opponents for.
Johnson will want to focus on packing on the weight before arriving on campus, ideally adding 10-15 pounds. Like Dampier and most of Utah’s quarterback room, Johnson is a shorter signal-caller, but his playmaking and potential is undeniable.
What it means for the class
Johnson is the fourth commit to the Utes 2026 class, joining defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, and cornerback Major Hinchen. This quarterback commitment gives Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck his dual-threat signal-caller to build the offensive class around.