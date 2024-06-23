The linebacker room is looking to replace some departing seniors and potential early NFL entry, so Polu will enter a situation open for competition.

The University of Utah received another commitment from the most recent set of visitors in Cyrus Polu from Desert Hill HS in St. George. The 3-star linebacker holds 11 offers at the time of his commitment, including Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Michigan State, Stanford, UCLA, and Washington.





What Utah is Getting

Although he is listed at linebacker, Polu plays every phase of the game at the high school level. In his junior year, he lined up at linebacker, safety, receiver, played on special teams, and returned kicks.

On defense, Polu shows a good ability to read the play in both passing and running situations. He has good pursuit and closing in on the ball when he makes his reads. Polu’s offensive skills show up on defense when he makes interceptions, and he also tackles well in the open field.

It’s another great addition to Utah’s linebacker room.





What This Means for the Class

Polu is the tenth commitment for the 2025 class. He joins athlete JJ Buchanan, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, linebacker/edge rusher Max Fonoimoana, tight end Drew Clemens, linebacker Christian Thatcher, defensive lineman Karson Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, quarterback Wyatt Becker, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou in the 2025 class.



