UteNation - WHAT IT MEANS: Nathan Commits to Utah

WHAT IT MEANS: Nathan Commits to Utah
This week, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan out of South Grand Prairie HS (TX). Nathan is a speedy wide receiver checking in at 6-foot and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news