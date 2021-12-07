WHAT IT MEANS: Malaska Flips to Utah

Malaska took an official visit to Utah back on the weekend of November 25th, the same weekend as yesterday’s commit, Tyler Knaak.

What do elite teams do when they win a conference title? Well, for one, they flip recruits. Today, the University of Utah landed a commitment from safety Jocelyn Malaska, a former Texas Tech commit.

What Utah is getting

The 6-foot-1 and 170 pound Malaska is coming to Utah as a guy that can play both safety positions and play them well.

Malaska played both safety and wide receiver in high school, and his receiving skills translate well on defense where he’s a ballhawk with superior coverage skills. He put up bigger numbers on offense than defense during his senior year, but Utah clearly likes how his skills translate to safety when he’s there full-time.





What this means for the class

Malaska is the eleventh commitment for the Utes’ 2022 class. He joins Knaak, Lander Barton, Tao Johnson, Chris Reed, Sione Motuapuaka, Jaylon Glover, Brandon Rose, Nate Johnson, Carson Tabaracci, and Ryan Peppins.

While Tao Johnson is a skilled athlete who could play safety, Malaska is currently the lone commit Utah has at that position. Joseph Jefferson and UCLA commit Croix Stewart are two other additional options in play that recently visited Utah.



