News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 10:48:10 -0500') }} football Edit

What it Means: LB Trennan Carlson Commits to Utah

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

The Utah defense was bolstered this Memorial Day weekend, when Ventura C.C. linebacker Trennan Carlson pulled the trigger and committed to new linebackers coach, Colton Swan. Carlson visited Utah e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}