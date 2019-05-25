What it Means: LB Trennan Carlson Commits to Utah
The Utah defense was bolstered this Memorial Day weekend, when Ventura C.C. linebacker Trennan Carlson pulled the trigger and committed to new linebackers coach, Colton Swan. Carlson visited Utah e...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news