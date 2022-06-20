WHAT IT MEANS: LB Chambliss is a Ute

The University of Utah continued their recruiting hot-streak on Monday with a commitment from Centennial HS linebacker, Owen Chambliss. Chambliss visited Utah the weekend of June 3rd and visited Boise State the following weekend.

Chambliss currently holds 10 scholarship offers, with seven of those being from P5 schools. He has Pac-12 offers from Utah, Arizona, USC and Washington.





What Utah is getting

Chambliss is an athletic and well-rounded linebacker that can drop back into coverage or blow up a play at the line-of-scrimmage. His playing style is very similar to that of Utah All-American Devin Lloyd.

Currently listed with a 5.5 rating on Rivals, his stock is on the rise and he’s likely out-played that rating.

Chambliss will arrive at Utah for what should be a loaded linebacker room. Because of this, he’ll have time to develop and add the necessary weight. If he can arrive on campus near the 220 pound range, Chambliss and his athleticism would likely immediately factor into special teams play.





What it means for the class

Chambliss is the fifth commitment for the Utes 2023 class, joining: linebacker Mateaki Helu, quarterback Mack Howard, running back Dijon Stanley, and defensive tackle Caleb Bryant.

Going forward, linebacker isn’t a huge need, but the staff will take at least one more and then judge from there.



