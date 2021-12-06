WHAT IT MEANS: Knaak is a Ute

The three-star prospect committed to Utah over USC, Arizona State, Oregon State, and Virginia. He announced his intentions on Twitter:

Fresh off of winning the Pac-12 Championship Game, the University of Utah landed a commitment today from local product, Tyler Knaak. The mammoth 6-foot-7 and 300 pound offensive tackle joins his Brighton teammate Lander Barton for the Utes’ 2022 class.





What Utah is getting

You can’t teach size and length, and that’s exactly what Knaak has. He has the potential to grow into a dominating offensive tackle, while learning under a solid group already put in place.

Knaak is going to a school and a coach in Jim Harding that are highly-regarded for their offensive line development. This is key, because Knaak hadn’t played the offensive line before his senior season.

The Utes have landed a hidden gem who could surprise everyone and be ready sooner rather than later, as evidenced by his sudden rise during his senior season.





What this means for the class

Knaak is the tenth commitment for the Utes’ 2022 class. He joins Lander Barton, Tao Johnson, Chris Reed, Sione Motuapuaka, Jaylon Glover, Brandon Rose, Nate Johnson, Carson Tabaracci, and Ryan Peppins. Knaak joins Motuapuaka as the offensive in the class.

Offensive line is one of the deeper positions for the Rose Bowl bound Utes, so their approach so far has been to take prospects they view as having high upside.



