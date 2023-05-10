He began his visit to Utah on Tuesday and made the announcement on Wednesday:

The 6-foot-5 tight end initially entered the transfer portal in November, but after the coaching change, he returned and participated in spring ball.

King will head to the back-to-back Pac-12 champs with three years of eligibility remaining. During his time at Auburn, he totaled six receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The rich just got richer on Wednesday, as the University of Utah received a commitment from tight end Landen King.





What Utah is getting

The Tigers insisted on using him as a receiver and had him drop weight in the process. At Utah, King will be used as a tight end, the position he’s most comfortable with, as he fits the typical Utah mold for the position. With Brant Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin in the fold, King will be afforded time to pack on the weight, learn the system, and make an impact at his own pace.

Out of high school, King was a three-star 5.7 rated recruit. He was the No. 19 tight end for the 2021 class.

The expectation is that his skill set will fit perfectly into Utah’s system.





What this means for the transfer class

The Utes have been placing a heavy emphasis on restocking their tight end room — looking for someone who can both contribute immediately and also be ready for when Kuithe and Yassmin both graduate. With this move, the Utes look to have done just that. Additionally, former Utah target Seydou Traore is back in the portal after spending spring ball with Colorado. Expect them to do their due diligence with him, as they’ll continue to stock the room if it makes sense.

The Utes continue to do everything they can to load up on offensive weapons for Cam Rising.



