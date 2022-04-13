WHAT IT MEANS: Keita commits to the Runnin' Utes

Not long after the Runnin’ Utes filled the vacant assistant coach position with Chris Burgess, Utah received a 2022 class commitment from Wasatch Academy’s Keba Keita. The 6-foot-8 and 225 pound big man originally from Mali. He made his commitment known on Twitter:





What Utah is getting

Keita is a strong and very explosive athlete who flew a bit under the radar during his recruitment, despite his top-prospect status, as Keita is a top-150 Rivals recruit. Keita averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocked shots last summer at an Under Armour event in Atlanta.

His high-motor impacts the game on both ends, and he uses his strength to get himself in good position in the post. Utah gets an athletic big man known for his jumping and rebounding abilities, a trait that should immediately add value to the frontcourt. Keita will need to continue to get stronger and expand his offensive game for the Pac-12, but his defense and rebounding skills should translate well to the next level. Similar to his fellow 2022 commits in Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Mike Saunders Jr., Keita adds an upgrade of athleticism to the Utes and should be an exciting player to watch.





What this means for the class

Keita is the third commitment of the 2022 class, joining Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. It will be interesting to follow who the Utes target in the late spring recruiting cycle, especially now that Chris Burgess has joined the staff.



