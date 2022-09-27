Just as the Runnin' Utes start their official practices, they’ve picked up a commitment from a local prospect, David Katoa. The 6-foot-3 wing is Utah's first commit for the 2024 recruiting class, and he made his commitment known on Monday via Instagram:

Uniquely, Katoa had an early Utah football offer as a freshman, but ultimately chose to transfer to RSL Basketball Academy to pursue basketball. While it’s early in his recruitment, he also had a basketball offer from Utah State.





What Utah is Getting

For an initial player comparison, some have brought up Jackson Emery's name. Emery is a better shooter, but Katoa is a much more athletic wing. His defensive skills are viewed off the charts with potential, as he’s a lockdown defender with fantastic instincts.

Katoa uses his athleticism to get to the rim and make plays on offense. His shot will need to develop to truly become a two-way player, but his elite defending will be an immediate plus to the Runnin' Utes. He is a team-first winner who does whatever it takes to win—someone who does not care about his box score.

If the name sounds familiar, it is because his brother Tayler plays football at USC. His father, Fotu, is the current head coach for Layton HS’s football team.