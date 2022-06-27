WHAT IT MEANS: Jo'Laison Landry is a Ute

The 6-foot-3 and 230 pound prospect out of Houston, TX made his intentions known Monday on Twitter:

The University of Utah continued their hot streak landing yet another commitment for the 2023 class, this time out of the state of Texas, with defensive end Jo'Laison Landy.

What Utah is getting

Any time the Utes get a prospect out of Texas, you can bet that they’ll arrive on campus looking like a seasoned vet compared to most freshmen. Landry looks to be another one of those under-the-radar finds, as Washington State is currently his other P5 offer, along with Utah. Don’t expect that to last, he’s too talented.

On film, Landry looks like a menacing presence with strength, a good burst, and lateral quickness that helps him recover easily.

Look for him to get up to Salt Lake City and pack on 15-20 pounds, as he has time to develop without being rushed.





What this means for the class

Landry is Utah’s sixth commitment for their 2023 class and fourth for the month of June—excluding the JuCo transfers who are immediately eligible for 2022. He joins linebacker Mateaki Helu, running back Dijon Stanley, quarterback Mack Howard, linebacker Owen Chambliss, and defensive tackle Caleb Bryant. The Utes are stacked with young talent at the defensive end position, but they’ll still be looking to add a difference-maker like local standout, Hunter Clegg.