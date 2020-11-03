UteNation - What it Means: Intriguing OL Williams is a Ute

The University of Utah is getting ready to kick off their 2020 football season this Saturday, but that doesn’t mean their recruiting has stopped. The Utes received two commitments on Monday, the first being from raw-but-intriguing offensive lineman, Zereoue Williams.





What Utah is getting

Williams is an extremely long and athletic offensive tackle and is every bit of 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds that he’s listed. Williams is also a Division 1 recruit in basketball, but has chosen the football route, instead. Right when the tape hits play, that physicality needed to be a force on the offensive line in the Pac-12 shows right as the ball is snapped. Williams does a great job of staying low and exploding out of his three point stance to get hands on an opposing defensive lineman. This is Williams first year playing organized football at the high school level, so he’s still very raw. However, there are flashes of high athleticism for a guy of his stature.

Williams brings that nastiness in his game that will really reflect well on the Utes offensive line. He also has a very wide frame that will be able to add some solid weight once he’s acclimated in the Utah strength and conditioning program. Packing on that weight will be key for him to see the field, so it could be a couple years before he’s a regular contributor on the line.





What it means for the class

Williams is the Utes second offensive line commitment for 2021, joining Kolinu’u Faaiu. On a day that day Utah got two commitments, including cornerback Elisha Lloyd, Williams was commit no. 14 of the group. The remainder of the Utah class will be filled by “best available,” as the transfer ruling where guys can transfer this year with no penalty, as well as no one losing a year of eligibility, has caused the program to be more strict with scholarships.



