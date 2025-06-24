WHAT IT MEANS: Galea’i Stays Home, Commits to Utah

The University of Utah has landed a prized local recruit, four-star safety Aisa Galea’i. The Timpview HS star visited Utah this past weekend in a star-studded group that saw Utah welcome three local four-stars plus one five-star recruit.
Galea’i had over 17 offers including Utah, Miami, Oregon, Washington, BYU, UCLA, Arizona State, and others. He took three official visits to Utah, BYU, and UCLA.
He made his commitment Tuesday on social media:
What Utah is getting
Galea’i is a hard-hitting ballhawk, who also excels at attacking downhill. Consider him a blend of former Utes who are currently in the NFL, Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop.
The 6-foot-1 and 178-pound safety adjusts well to the ball from a defensive perspective and shows a good change of direction with sideline to sideline speed. He’s the type of athlete and defender that Utah recruits that could have an immediate impact once he arrives on campus in 2026.
What this means for the class
Galea’i joins defensive tackle Javion Ramon, offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce, wide receiver Perrion Williams, tight end Bear Fisher, safety Carter Stewart, defensive end Preston Pitts, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, cornerback Major Hinchen, and quarterback Michael Johnson.
Now all eyes will be on the other local four-stars Galea’i visited with this past weekend, Jaron and Kennan Pula, who are both currently committed to UCLA.