WHAT IT MEANS: Galea’i Stays Home, Commits to Utah

The University of Utah has landed a prized local recruit, four-star safety Aisa Galea’i. The Timpview HS star visited Utah this past weekend in a star-studded group that saw Utah welcome three local four-stars plus one five-star recruit.

Galea’i had over 17 offers including Utah, Miami, Oregon, Washington, BYU, UCLA, Arizona State, and others. He took three official visits to Utah, BYU, and UCLA.

He made his commitment Tuesday on social media: