Max held nine offers at the time of his commitment, including from Utah, Arizona, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State.The 3-star out of Hawaii made his commitment known on social media:

Utah Football picked up its first commitment from a group of weekend visits with a familiar name in Max Fonoimoana from Kahuku, HI. His brother Brock was part of the 2023 class and is serving an LDS mission.





What Utah is Getting

Fonoimoana is an athletic outside linebacker/edge rusher that shows a good ability to get after the quarterback and pursuit ball carriers. His junior year tape primarily shows him attacking off the edge either rushing the passer or closing down on a running back, but he seems to have the quickness and agility to develop in pass coverage as well.

Utah continues to add young athletes at the linebacker position, which historically takes some time to fully grasp. With some graduation departures and a probable early NFL Draft entry, continuously developing depth in the room is key for the Utah defense.

Like his brother, Max is also likely to serve a LDS mission before enrolling.





What This Means For the Class

Fonoimoana was the seventh commitment for Utah’s 2025 class. Utah will have to replace two seniors Karen Reid and Josh Calvert, plus junior Lander Barton is expected to be an early-entry candidate for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, again, Fonoimoana likely won’t factor into replacing them, as he should be going on a LDS mission.

Fonoimoana joins tight end Drew Clemens, defensive lineman Karson Kaufusi, defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka, quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou in the 2025 class. Of this group, one decommitment is expected to be coming.



