Although the tweet below is from his high school, Ute Nation has received confirmation that the commitment did indeed take place.

Wegis has four P5 offers and numerous ones from G5 schools, as three of the big offers came on the same day, with Utah offering first. He has yet to officially visit Utah, but him and his father recently attended the Arizona State game, where they were blown away by their experience.

It’s another day and another commitment for the University of Utah, as three-star defensive end Tyler Wegis has committed to join Morgan Scalley’s vaunted defense.

What Utah is getting

Wegis brings a lot to the table. He's quick off the line, tall, and long, and can use his speed, length, and strength to get to the ball carrier. Wegis is slightly underrated as a prospect because he was light weight-wise prior to his senior year, but he put on a clinic in his final year of high school, recording 10.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hurries, and 36 tackles for loss.

Though he still needs to put on more weight before he's ready to play defensive end in college, he's up to around 215 pounds, and at 6-foot-6 with a big frame, once he's in Utah's strength and conditioning program, he should be able to pack on the pounds. Alex mentioned in a previous article that since last football season, Wegis grew two inches and added 40 pounds.

Wegis may need a redshirt year, depending on his weight when he arrives in Salt Lake City, but after Maxs Tupai has graduated following the 2020 season, Wegis should be in prime position to fight for playing time.





What this means for the class

Despite Wegis not having a long track record, this is could turn out to be one of the best pickups of the 2020 class. With the graduation of Bradlee Anae, the Utes are expected to take between 1-3 additional defensive ends prospects, and the next one to watch will be legacy Ute, Juan Diego’s Xavier Carlton. Wegis is the ninth commitment for 2020, and more will be coming in the following weeks.



