The University of Utah continued to stockpile their future defense on Monday with a commitment from Mission Viejo HS defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa. The three-star no. 59 rated interior lineman chose Utah in the end, over Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins.

What Utah is getting

At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Tanuvasa has plenty of room to grow in his frame. His high school film shows that he has plenty of strength to overwhelm an opponent at the line with a bull rush, but he’s also able to use that strength to finesse his way past an opponent and get into the backfield. Tanuvasa appears to be the type of defensive tackle that Utah loves- aggressive in penetrating into the backfield when he sees an opportunity to make a play, but can also stuff gaps and help funnel plays a certain direction. Though Tanuvasa won’t be joining the Utes until after a mission, he has the look of someone who could see playing time sooner rather than later, once he’s on campus.





What this means for the class

As mentioned, Tanuvasa is a sign-and-send, so he’ll have no immediate impact on the program. He’s the only defensive tackle the Utes are taking in this class, aside from the returned missionaries that could get slotted into the position depending on their size when the 2020 season rolls around. With Tanuvasa and quarterback Cooper Justice on board over the last couple days, the Utes will be looking to add 2-3 more 2020 signees. One of those is anticipated to be defensive end Tanoa Togiai and cornerback Faybian Marks is another to keep an eye on. Marks visited this past weekend.