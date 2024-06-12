He announced his commitment shortly after his official visit on social media:

Motuapuaka has offers from Utah, UNLV, and Hawaii. Due to Utah being known as a defensive line factory, more power conference offers are bound to come sooner rather than later. He was recruited by Utah defensive line coaches Lewis Powell and Luther Elliss.

With the summer visit period in full swing, the University of Utah landed a commitment on Monday from Sione Motuapuaka, a 6-foot-1 and 280 pound defensive tackle from Bishop Gorman HS.





What Utah is getting

Motuapuaka is a menace in the middle of the line. He’s surprisingly athletic and quick to react for his size. He’s stout against the run and he gets to the quarterbacks with ease at the high school level.

Being from Bishop Gorman, Motuapuaka will arrive at Utah more ready than most recruits, as that program is already run like a college program, being consistently one of the top high school programs in the country.

Depending on Motuapuaka’s true measurables once he gets to college, his game could develop to resemble former Ute Steve Fifita — both smaller in height for the position, but strong and surprisingly nimble.





What this means for the class

Motuapuaka is the fourth commitment for the Utes’ 2025 class. He joins quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig, as well as defensive end Nela Tupou. Utah has three seniors at defensive tackle that will graduate after the 2024 season: Junior Tafuna, Aliki Vimahi, and Tevita Fotu.



