The Runnin’ Utes have used the transfer portal to chip away at glaring needs this offseason. So far, they’ve addressed major needs by adding size and shooting. On Friday, they landed a dynamic and well-rounded point guard, Georgia Tech transfer Deivon Smith.





DeMarlo Slocum was Smith’s lead recruiter, and Utah is hoping that this pickup can deliver the magic that Slocum once brought the Utes by landing Delon Wright and Kyle Kuzma.





What Utah is getting

Smith provides the dynamic athleticism that the Runnin’ Utes have been lacking. While Rollie Worster has done an admirable job at point guard, Utah struggles when facing athletic lineups. This addition not only helps address that issue, it also bolsters the Utes depth and will put Worster in even better situations to succeed.

Georgia Tech Rivals Publisher, Kelly Quinlan, shared his thoughts on Utah’s new addition:

“Deivon is an elite talent with NBA-level athleticism. Defensively he is a strong defender and an excellent defensive rebounder with solid on ball defensive skills. Offensively he is still developing. He can push tempo and fly down the court but he sometimes goes too fast and gets out of control. He struggles to finish around the rim with consistency but can easily get to the rim. He actually has a nice shooting touch but he is so bouncy he floats and doesn’t always square his body to the basket and that forces his shot off the mark. When he squares and takes his time he is surprisingly accurate. He still has a ton of untapped potential and he plays like a taller guard thanks to his insane vertical.”

Rivals Transfer Portal reporter Russ Wood had this to say about Smith:

“Quick, strong, very athletic, tough lead guard, very difficult to keep out of the lane. He’s reliable with the ball, not a "shooter," great rebounder from perimeter. He can playmake.”





What this means for the class

Smith joins wing Cole Bajema, center Lawson Lovering and guard Hunter Erickson who have already signed with Utah. The Runnin’ Utes now technically have three open scholarships. However, with Branden Carlson not being invited to the NBA Combine, he’s expected to be back. Word is that former Chris Burgess recruit Jake Wahlin has informed BYU that he will not return to them after his LDS mission, so he’s a guy to watch over the next month as he returns home.



