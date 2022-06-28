WHAT IT MEANS: CJ Blocker commits to the Utes

The University of Utah received a commitment over the weekend for 2023 from defensive back CJ Blocker. Blocker is from New Caney, TX, just north of the Houston area, which has always been a great recruiting spot for the Utes. The 6-foot and 165 pound corner made his announcement known on Tuesday:





Blocker held offers from seven P5 programs: Utah, Purdue, Washington State, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Boston College.





What Utah is getting

A collegiate strength and conditioning program will help him gain some weight to put up with the wear and tear of Pac-12 football, but Blocker’s film shows a speedster that already has a knack for being a defensive playmaker. He shows good instincts and quick closing speed, as well as great ball skills. Blocker’s film also shows that he seems to be a solid tackler in open space.

In addition to his skills as a football player, he possess elite track speed. His HUDL film boasts a blazing but unofficial 4.3 forty-yard dash and 10.4 second 100-meter dash and it translates well to the football field.





What this means for the class

Blocker is the seventh commitment for the 2023 Utah class, joining defensive end Jo’Laison Landry, quarterback Mack Howard, defensive tackle Caleb Bryant, running back Dijon Staley, and linebackers Owen Chambliss and Mateaki Helu. Cornerback is a position of priority for the Utes to fill in 2022, as they look to build depth.

Additionally, a special season from Clark Phillips III will put him in 1-2 round conversation for the 2023 NFL Draft, making it tempting to leave early. A return to form for JaTravis Broughton after his shoulder injury, will also put the 2020 All-Pac-12 performer on the NFL radar.



