News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 13:59:30 -0600') }} football Edit

What it Means: CB Marks Chooses Utah

Alex Markham and Andrew Fronce
Staff Writers

The University of Utah had three official visitors this past weekend, and three commitments throughout this week. With Cooper Justice and Keanu Tanuvasa already publicly on board, cornerback Faybia...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}