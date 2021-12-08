WHAT IT MEANS: CB Davis Commits to Utah

The Utes beat out Illinois, Missouri, and South Florida for the 6-foot-1 and 160 pound defender. He came on an official visit to Utah on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 champion University of Utah football team received another commitment for the third day in a row, this one coming from the recruiting ground of Florida. Auburndale HS defensive back Elijah Davis has announced he’ll attend Utah.





What Utah is getting

Utah is getting a ballhawk who excels with good vision for jumping routes and reading the quarterback. Despite being listed as a safety, the plan will be for Davis to line up at cornerback. Davis has elite speed and could play either inside at nickel or on the outside. He’ll need to add some weight, as 160 pounds is light for P5 football. He’s most likely to redshirt and develop during the 2022 season. The talent is obvious, though.





What this means for the class

Davis is the twelfth commitment for the Utes’ 2022 class. He joins Malaska, Knaak, Lander Barton, Tao Johnson, Chris Reed, Sione Motuapuaka, Jaylon Glover, Brandon Rose, Nate Johnson, Carson Tabaracci, and Ryan Peppins.

From here, all eyes should be on JuCo defensive backs Moses Alexander and Zahquan Frazier. With three Utah cornerbacks going down in 2021 to season ending injuries, there could be early opportunities at the position.



