WHAT IT MEANS: Caldarella Commits to Utes for 2022

The University of Utah football team added another JuCo player to the roster, this time a wide receiver in Luca Caldarella. The 6-foot-4 product from Cerritos College visited recently and made his announcement on Twitter:

The Utes beat out Arizona State for his services, as he visited there last weekend before heading over to Utah for an official visit during the week. Before the Utah trip, it’s believed that he was heading to Tempe.





What Utah is Getting

Caldarella has the potential to be a big-bodied red zone threat for Cam Rising. Although not a burner on the outside, Lucas has plenty of speed. He excels at high-pointing the football and coming away with the 50-50 balls. He also knows how to use his size to his advantage to get into position. Also an added bonus, he shows a nasty streak in the running game as a blocker.

Caldarella should be viewed as a solid depth piece to the receiver room, with the potential to blossom under Utah wide receivers Chad Bumphis and his attention to detail.





What It Means for the Class

Caldarella comes to Utah eligible to play immediately in 2022 and will have 3 years to play. He joins receiver Ti’Quan Gilmore and safety Jadon Pearson as another late add for the 2022 season.