The University of Utah picked up a commitment on Sunday from Olympus safety, Luke Bryant. The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound safety took his official visit to the Utah campus over the weekend, before announcing his decision.

Bryant had five total offers, two coming from P5 schools Utah and BYU. His father Bill played linebacker at BYU, graduating in the early 90s. He took two official visits, to both the Utes and the Cougars.

“I chose Utah because of the culture and safety pride that’s there and how it fits me perfectly,” said Bryant. “Feels amazing to be a Ute. I couldn’t be more excited to start my career there.”





What Utah is getting

Utah recruited Bryant as a safety, but he was a jack-of-all-trades at Olympus. On offense he had 56 carries for 421 yards and five touchdowns. He had 52 receptions for 605 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense Bryant had 48 tackles and two interceptions. Bryant was named First-Team All-State in 2022 and 2023.

It’s apparent when watching Bryant's game that there’s a lot for Utah defensive coordinator and safeties coach Morgan Scalley to work with. The most impressive part of his film right now comes from the offensive side, but he has the size, range and high football IQ that Scalley covets.





What this means for the class

Bryant is the 14th commitment for the 2024 class along with cornerback LaTristan Thompson, safety Maurice Evans, defensive back Quimari Shemwell, wide receiver Zacharyus Williams, safety Davis Andrews, defensive end Kash Dillon, quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, linebacker Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, defensive back Kana’i Kekahuna-Lopes, and wide receiver David Washington.

Bryant will immediately serve an LDS mission before enrolling at Utah.



