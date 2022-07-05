WHAT IT MEANS: Athlete Fontenette commits to the Utes

The rangy athlete, who also plays quarterback, made the call on his birthday, ultimately deciding between Utah and Vanderbilt.

The University of Utah continued their recent recruiting hot streak on Tuesday with the commitment of Randon Fontenette, a 6-foot-2 and 195 pound safety out of Brazosport HS in Freeport, Texas.

The 5.7 rated three-star athlete (ranked as the no. 36 overall athlete by Rivals), has 14 overall offers.





What Utah is getting

Fontenette has a college-ready frame and covers a lot of ground, especially sideline to sideline. His film shows he’s capable of being a ballhawk, but the highlights show a lot more of him attacking downhill, as opposed to dropping back.

If Fontenette can arrive on campus after his senior year showing more of the ball skills, he’ll have a chance at early playing time at free safety. Playing early at strong safety will likely be a different story, with Cole Bishop having it locked down for at least the next two years.





What this means for the class

Fontenette is Utah’s tenth commitment in what is likely to be around 18 total for the class of 2023. He joins linebacker Johnathan Hall, running back Michael Mitchell, cornerback CJ Blocker, defensive end Jo’Laison Landry, quarterback Mack Howard, defensive tackle Caleb Bryant, running back Dijon Staley, and linebackers Owen Chambliss and Mateaki Helu.