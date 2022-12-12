



On the same day their All-American cornerback declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the University of Utah has landed four-star local phenom, Smith Snowden.

The 5-foot-10 and 165 pound cornerback is rated 5.8 by Rivals and considered the No. 45 overall cornerback in the class. Snowden’s father, Will, was a running back for BYU from 1996-2000.

He announced his decision to play for cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah and the Utes on local radio.

Snowden received over 22 offers in the process, 12 coming from P5 schools. He officially visited Utah, Colorado and Northwestern over the summer. BYU made a late push with the hiring of Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill, but in the end longtime Utah lean stuck with the Utes. Tennessee also made a late push.



