



The University of Utah continued its recruiting hot streak with the commitment of a familiar name, former commit and four-star cornerback CJ Blocker.

Blocker’s recruitment has absolutely blown up over the last month, as he was also elevated by Rivals to a four-star prospect. Over the last five weeks he’s received offers from USC, Alabama, Colorado, Kissouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Florida State.

Recently he narrowed his top five to Utah, Kentucky, USC, Alabama and Colorado.



