



On Thursday, the University of Utah got an early start to their 2025 recruiting class at the most vital position. Four-star Sierra Canyon HS quarterback Wyatt Becker announced his commitment to the Utes.

“It feels great to be a Ute and be part of such a big football family,” said Becker. “I chose the Utes for a bunch of reasons. For one, Utah offered me early and they have been super consistent in their recruitment. I’ve gone up for games three times and each time it felt more like home. The fan base and energy in the stadium during home games is amazing.”

Becker says he committed early because he feels like the transfer portal has sped all of recruiting up. He says everything just felt right at Utah.

“Utah has everything that I’m looking for in a school and program, I didn’t think I needed to drag the process out,” said Becker. “It made sense to commit now and try to help build my class.”

Utah beat out finalists Kentucky, Penn State, Oregon, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. He currently has over 23 offers, one of those being back-to-back CFP champs, Georgia.

“Coach Whittingham is one of the best football coaches in the country, so to be able to play for him and develop a close relationship is key for me,” said Becker. “I’ve loved talking football schemes with Coach Ludwig and seeing all the quarterbacks he has coached to great success. The stability of the coaching staff is important to me because there aren’t many places that you feel confident most of the staff will be there by the time you arrive. Most of all I think Utah is a place that is a good fit for me in the way they run their program. They are very organized in their game plan, but play really tough football which is my style.”



