“I actually signed with UTEP and one of the assistants was involved in that bribery scam and the other assistant that recruited me got fired and I heard a lot of stuff about the head coach that made me not want to get involved with them,” said Wenzel. “I made my decision in the early signing period. I committed to them pretty early.”

Utah recently received a commitment form 6-foot-6 190 pound sharpshooter, Brendan Wenzel, out of O’Connor HS in San Antonio, Texas. Wenzel was previously signed by UTEP, but got out of his LOI after the school got in hot water with the NCAA.

Due to some recent transfers, the Runnin’ Utes are looking to close their 2019 recruiting class strong. One skill set of high importance? Shooting. After the graduation of both Sedrick Barefield and Parker Van Dyke, the Utes don’t really have a go-to option behind the arc. That is, until possibly now.

Soon after his decommitment, Wenzel started hearing from Utah, Texas, and Kansas State—the Utes were the only of the three to offer as Wenzel felt Texas viewed him as a “just in case” type of insurance policy.





He tripped the Utah campus during the Red vs. White Game, two weekends ago.





“As soon as I went up there, I really loved it,” he said. “Especially the area around campus is super nice and whenever I talked to the coaches and played with the players l it all seemed to fit, I just loved it up there. I feel like that’s the school that can take me where I want to be which is the NBA.”

Wenzel, didn’t have any one specific player host. Instead, he enjoyed the trip with his family, toured the town, went to dinner, played some pickup games, and also went to Top Golf. During the trip, he grew a bond with both Lahat Thioune and Riley Battin.





Assistant coach, Andy Hill, has been Wenzel’s main recruiter. Despite the start of their interactions happening not long ago, the two are in touch frequently. “There’s not a day or two that goes by that we don’t text,” said Wenzel. “There is just a lot of communication between us. He’s real cool.”

The sharpshooter is aware of his strengths: shooting. However, he’s also aware of what he needs to improve in order to see the court for Utah Head Coach Larry Krystowiak, which is his defense.

“I can definitely improve on my defense but they are looking for some shooting and especially with my size and ability to shoot the ball,” he said. “They thought that was intriguing. I’m more comfortable at shooting guard. But I’m used to playing multiple positions.”

Before he throws on the drum n’ feathers, there’s one thing he wants to says to Ute nation.

“I’m excited to get up there, it’s going to be a movie,” said Wenzel.