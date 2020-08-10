UteNation - We Want to Play: Utah’s Ford Joins Others to Save NCAA Football Season

Thanks to Lawrence’s actions, the initial players he consulted with, joined forces yesterday, in a push to save the season or what’s now known as the #WeWantToPlay movement.

With this deflating news slowly trickling on Sunday, Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, reached out to a handful of players including University of Utah offensive lineman, Nick Ford. The junior offensive lineman is the Utes’ representative for the Pac-12’s #WeAreUnited movement and he was the liaison for the players in communicating with the ACC.

One week after a group of over 340+ Pac-12 players made demands on safety, medical, and revenue—and in the process, threatening a walk-out if those demands weren’t met—the college football season now looks to be on its way to being canceled and moved to the spring after fears of Covid-19 continue to linger.

Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward





At this point in time, it sounds as though every Pac-12 school became involved in Sunday's developing movement, along with a cross country runner who seems to be advising the group.

The following is the list of demands—none of which are asking for revenue like the initial Pac-12 request:

-We all want to play football this season.

-Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against Covid-19 among all colleges through the NCAA.

-Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.

-Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.

-Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately create a College Football Players Association.





Where will this movement lead? That’s yet to be determined, but I’m told this group won’t stay silent on the issue, at hand. Noticeably not in these demands is the revenue split that the Pac-12 players to heat for. That move was initiated as leverage to increase player stipends. However, this statement makes it clear, the guys just want to play a game they love and give all the fans some hope, during trying times.

Look for more to come out with this group in the coming days, as this movement is sure to push the issue as much as possible, in an attempt to save the season.



